Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the average daily volume of 4,029 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

