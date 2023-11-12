Eve Holding, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:EVEX)

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EVE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

EVE Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVEX opened at $7.04 on Friday. EVE has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,916,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EVE by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 160,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EVE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

