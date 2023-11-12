Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYEN stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.75. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

EYEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,396.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 514.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

