Financial Analysis: Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) & Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) and Barnes Group (NYSE:B) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marel hf. and Barnes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group 1.81% 6.64% 3.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marel hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barnes Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marel hf. and Barnes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Barnes Group has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Barnes Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Marel hf..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marel hf. and Barnes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group $1.26 billion 0.97 $13.48 million $0.47 51.64

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marel hf..

Summary

Barnes Group beats Marel hf. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marel hf.

Marel hf. develops, distributes, and sells solutions, software, and services to food processing industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment supplies primary, secondary, and further processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep. The company's Fish Processing segment offers equipment, systems, software, and services for farmed and wild salmon and whitefish processing. Its Plant, pet and feed segment provides solutions and services to the pet food, plant-based protein, and aqua feed markets. Marel hf. was founded in 1977 and is based in Garðabær, Iceland.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies for turbine engines; and nacelles and structures for commercial and defense-related aircraft. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and defense market; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut.

