Financial Comparison: Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) & American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A American Woodmark 5.52% 16.85% 9.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Woodmark 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given American Woodmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and American Woodmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 4.99 American Woodmark $2.07 billion 0.58 $93.72 million $6.69 10.85

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Arçelik Anonim Sirketi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

