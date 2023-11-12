Financial Comparison: MobileSmith (MOST) & Its Rivals

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Free Report) is one of 423 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MobileSmith to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MobileSmith and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A MobileSmith Competitors 439 2281 4725 33 2.58

Profitability

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 35.19%. Given MobileSmith’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MobileSmith has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares MobileSmith and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith Competitors -30.40% -34.97% -7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MobileSmith and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith N/A N/A 0.00 MobileSmith Competitors $430.33 million -$6.17 million 516.03

MobileSmith’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MobileSmith. MobileSmith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith, Inc. develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce. The company was formerly known as Smart Online, Inc. MobileSmith, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

