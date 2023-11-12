Financial Survey: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) versus Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A $4.35 3.73 Ainos $2.87 million 4.52 -$14.01 million ($0.87) -0.74

GN Store Nord A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Ainos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

