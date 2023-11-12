FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCBBF

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

(Get Free Report

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.