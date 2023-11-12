FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile
FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.
