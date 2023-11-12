Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$47.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Shares of FTT opened at C$35.13 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$30.93 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

