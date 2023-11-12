FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BigBear.ai in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.41. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

