FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By Northland Capmk

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DDI opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.