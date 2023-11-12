FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AAON, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.84. AAON has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AAON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

