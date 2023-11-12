FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.