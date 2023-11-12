FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issued By B. Riley

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CPI Card Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

