FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Issued By Zacks Research

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.