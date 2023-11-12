FY2023 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.80). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.21 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

