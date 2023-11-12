FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

NOG opened at $36.34 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.