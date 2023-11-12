FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alector, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alector in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Alector Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $4.50 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 84.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

