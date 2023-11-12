FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.