FY2023 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Raised by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

