FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Decreased by Zacks Research

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

