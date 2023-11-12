FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $26.93 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,446 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

