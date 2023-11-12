FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

