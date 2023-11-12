FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Decreased by Analyst

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($11.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.17). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($8.37) EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.77.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $168.93 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $196.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,205. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,207,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.