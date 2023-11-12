FY2023 EPS Estimates for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Cut by Analyst

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LFST stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,646,555.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,237 shares of company stock worth $1,389,099. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

