FY2023 EPS Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Boosted by Wedbush

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.