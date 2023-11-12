FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lucid Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.80 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.