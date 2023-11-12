FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 1,003,010 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

