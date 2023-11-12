FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $20,259,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.