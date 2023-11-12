FY2023 EPS Estimates for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Raised by Analyst

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE FNA opened at $8.54 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $706.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

