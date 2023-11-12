FY2023 EPS Estimates for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Raised by DA Davidson

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDF Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.17 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after buying an additional 39,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.