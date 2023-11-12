FY2023 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $527.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.