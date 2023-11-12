Glencore’s (GLEN) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their not rated rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.28).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 427.10 ($5.27) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 410.95 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The stock has a market cap of £52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 688.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 445.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.24.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

