Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.