Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,340 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $280,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

