Guggenheim Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $34.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

