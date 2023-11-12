Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 302.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.60 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
