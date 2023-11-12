Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 302.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.60 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

