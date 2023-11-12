Harrow Health (HROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. Harrow Health’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HROW stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.48. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Makary acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 34.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

