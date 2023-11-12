HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.