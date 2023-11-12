HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

