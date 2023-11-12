HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

