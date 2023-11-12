HC Wainwright Comments on Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of FULC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

