HC Wainwright Comments on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLMA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,209 shares of company stock worth $1,309,326. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.