HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

