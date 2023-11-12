HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $974.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $353,683,781.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,500. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

