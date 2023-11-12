HC Wainwright Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

GMAB opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.