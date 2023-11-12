Head-To-Head Analysis: Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)

Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Free Report) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Gusbourne and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gusbourne
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Eastside Distilling
|-141.80%
|-16,003.09%
|-68.66%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gusbourne and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gusbourne
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|($0.14)
|-6.31
|Eastside Distilling
|$14.33 million
|0.09
|-$16.27 million
|($18.06)
|-0.06
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Gusbourne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gusbourne and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gusbourne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Eastside Distilling
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Eastside Distilling has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Gusbourne.
Summary
Eastside Distilling beats Gusbourne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Gusbourne
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
