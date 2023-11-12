Head-To-Head Analysis: Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.33% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.08) -139.13 Danone $29.15 billion 1.43 $1.01 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxus Acquisition and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Danone 3 1 2 0 1.83

Summary

Danone beats Oxus Acquisition on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Danone

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts. The company also provides specialized nutrition products for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, infants, and young children under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, Blédina, Olvarit, and Happy Family Organics brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names; and hypoallergenic products for children with allergies primarily under the Aptamil ProSyneo, Aptamil Pepti Syneo, and Neocate Syneo names. Further, the company provides water with natural fruit extracts, fruit juice, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Fontvella, Lanjarón, Zywiec Zdroj, Villavicencio, and Villa del Sur brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

