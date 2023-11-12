Head-To-Head Comparison: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) versus Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY)

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre Insurance Group and Brown & Brown’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown $4.12 billion 5.03 $671.80 million $2.63 27.70

Analyst Recommendations

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Insurance Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sabre Insurance Group and Brown & Brown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 4 5 0 2.56

Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Sabre Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Insurance Group and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 18.08% 15.72% 5.59%

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Sabre Insurance Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also provides public entity-related and specialty programs through a network of independent agents; and program management services for insurance carrier partners. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.