Head to Head Comparison: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) versus Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horace Mann Educators and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 0.95 -$2.60 million ($0.32) -100.63 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.31

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators -0.91% 2.42% 0.20% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Free Report)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.